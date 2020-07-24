



The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Mr Habu Sani, has confirmed that the command arrested 392 suspected criminals, who committed various degrees of criminal acts across the state.

He disclosed this while briefing pressmen, at the state command, at the state police headquarters located in Bompai saying out of the number of the suspected criminals, 30 were alleged to be armed robbery suspects.

Sani further disclosed that 26 out of the suspects were alleged to be involved in the kidnapping of citizens, and 12 rifles that were in the possession of the suspected criminal were also retrieved from circulation.

According to him, 312 thugs known in local parlance as “Yan Daba” were also nabbed by the police, adding that 11 suspected fraudsters operating in the state are currently in police net.

He noted narrated that the recoveries were the successes recorded by the command during the period that spans from 15th May to June 22nd.





He said among the other achievements recorded by the state command includes, the recovery of 23 motor vehicles, 1,087 live ammunition, 85 GSM handsets, 89 machetes, 232 knives and 67 bamboo sticks (Gora).

He warned that the police authorities in Kano were cautious over the security threats hovering around in states neighbouring Kano, stressing that measures were been taken to continue to protect the lives and properties of residents.

The police command, however, stated that the command would enforce the ban on Durbar activities that were usually staged to mark the banal Eid Kabir festivities.

The state Police boss, said the ban Durbar that was imposed by the state government is a part of the observance of the COVID-19 protocols.

He then appealed to residents to comply with the order, warning that the police would be vigilant in ensuring that the order is adhered to by Kano residents.