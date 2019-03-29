<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The FCT Police Command has arrested 37 suspects for various crimes including kidnapping, armed robbery, hard drugs peddling among others.

The Commissioner of Police for the command, Bala Ciroma, who paraded the suspects, yesterday, also announced the rescue of two children, Rejoice Godwin and Seke Godwin 7 and 9 years old, who were abducted on March 8 from Yimi village in Zuba.

He said the victims were rescued at Lambata in Niger State where they were held hostage by their abductors.

“The following suspects were arrested in the process of rescuing the victims: Nasiru Mohammed 20 years old; Sale Bello 19 years; old and Hassan Audu 20 years old. Two Dane guns were recovered from the suspects at the point of the arrest. Effort is being intensified to arrest the leader of the gang who is at large,” he said.

The CP also revealed that the police, during an exchange of gun fire around the National Energy Commission on Wednesday around 10pm, gunned down one of the hoodlums that attempted to snatch a black Mercedes Benz 350 jeep in the Central Business District (CBD).

He said while the victim was rescued unhurt, the command has launched a manhunt for the two suspects who escaped the scene with bullet wounds.

The CP also announced the arrest of one Murtala Ibrahim, who was reportedly arrested on March 17 around 9:30pm by police operatives on stop and search along Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Express way in a black Volkswagen Golf 3 car loaded with 32 super power explosives.

He said the suspect, who was the driver of the vehicle, claimed he was given the explosives to deliver to a named person at Uke, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State.

He also announced the arrest of 25 armed robbery suspects within this month, March, at various points in the capital city, with several dangerous weapons.

He said while investigations were ongoing on all the arrests, the command had also reviewed its crime fighting strategies with improved visibility, vehicular and foot patrols and intensive raids of criminals’ hideouts among others.