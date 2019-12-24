<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Police in Ogun State have arrested 32 suspects, recovered 12 varieties of arms and 51 ammunition within two weeks of the launch of ‘Operation Restore Hope’.

The suspects, who were paraded on Tuesday by the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, at the headquarters of the Ogun State police command, Eleweran, Abeokuta, were arrested at different locations in the state for offences such as armed robbery, kidnapping, murder and cultism.

Briefing journalists, Ebrimson, said the police command recorded successful mop up of criminals due to diligence and tactical deployment of men from special units such as SARS, PMF, Anti-kidnapping, Anti-Cultism and conventional policemen, in the course of Operation Restore Hope.

He explained further that the community policing philosophy of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, had spurred the police command to embark on a security network to take battles to the hideouts of the criminals.

While commending the residents of the state for providing timely and reliable information to the police, the CP declared that “the command would not hesitate to deal decisively with anybody who chooses to take to crime as a business”.

According to him, the “police in Ogun have rolled every arsenal available to us to wage war against all would-be criminals in this Yuletide season and after, as Ogun will not be a safe haven for them to orchestrate their evil acts”.

Meanwhile, Ebrimson said large numbers of policemen had been deployed in Lagos-Ibadan, Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode-Benin and Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta expressways, to forestall any form of crime and traffic robbery during the festive period.

The CP also called on parents and guardians to warn their wards against the use of fireworks, submitting “the law banning the use of fireworks is still in force, therefore anybody caught selling or using fireworks will be made to feel the weight of the law”.