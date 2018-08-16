The Rivers State Police Command on Wednesday paraded 28 suspected criminals arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping and other crimes.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Zaki Ahmed, said the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state.

Ahmed explained that the command had deployed resources available in fighting criminals and reducing crime.

The police boss pointed out that the Anti-Kidnaping Unit had been raiding several kidnappers’ hideouts and arresting suspected kidnappers.

“We have deployed all the resources at our disposal in the state to tackle the menace of cultism which has been our major challenge and I can say that we have won the war. However, we will not rest until criminality is brought to a tolerable level.

“Following a credible intelligence, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit stormed a kidnappers’ den in Ukpaliede community in Ahoada, where Justice Chidi and Ngozi Yellow were arrested.

“They have confessed to belonging to Iceland cult and that they murdered one Moses Walter, a retired soldier, and buried him in a shallow grave,” he said.

Ahmed further stated that his men intercepted and rescued some kidnap victims, while the culprits were arrested.

“Men of the Special Anti-Kidnapping Unit intercepted a red Camry, with number plate, BGM 739AA. Five persons, including a lady, were inside the vehicle.

“On interrogation, it was discovered that the lady, Comfort Chidiebere, was kidnapped and was being taken to their den. But the intervention of the police saved her,” the CP added.

He commended members of the public and promised not to relent in the fight against all forms of criminality in the state.

“We promise not to let you down and we will do our best to sustain the onslaught against the common enemies of the state,” he said.