



The Edo state Police Command said it arrested 28 suspects for various crimes within the last few weeks.

Mr Johnson Kokumo, Commissioner of Police in Edo disclosed this on Thursday, in Benin while briefing the media on the Command’s “modest” achievements.

According to Kokumo, 15 suspects were arrested for alleged armed robbery, while six were arrested for alleged cultism.

He also said that four suspects were arrested for alleged murder and three suspects for kidnapping.

He also said that two suspected armed robbers were shot dead by the command.

The Commissioner disclosed that two cut to size guns were recovered were recovered within the period as well as 25 live ammunition and three cartridges.





He said that other exhibit recovered within the period were one vehicle and the sum of N385,000.

He however explained that on July 16 at about 00:30 hours, armed robbers numbering eight stormed Amagba Community where residents were robbed of numerous valuables.

“Information got to the Police and in collaboration with the vigilance men, engaged the hoodlums in a shootout.

“Two of them died from gunshot injuries sustained during the shoot out and died while on the way to the hospital, while the third was arrested alive.

“The following items were recovered from them; one live Cartridge, one expended cartridge, 14 assorted handsets and one memory card.

Other items recovered were one string of traditional beads, one wrist watch, and one Jack knife.