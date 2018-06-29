The Sokoto State Police Command Friday paraded a notorious kingpin of a group, Aliyu Bello Yaro, and 26 other hoodlums that specialised in attacking citizens of the state with offensive weapons and inflicting various degrees of injuries on them.

The Police Public Relations Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Cordelia Nwawe, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Sokoto.

She said the hoodlums also specialised in dispossessing innocent members of the public of their valuables.

Nwawe stated that the hoodlums were arrested in various parts of the Sokoto metropolis following a massive raid on their hideout.

She noted that the kingpin of the notorious gang popularly known as Aliyu Yaro has been on the police wanted list for over eight years.

“The kingpin of this notorious gang Aliyu Yaro has been on our wanted list for over eight years in various Divisions within the state and was arrested last week based on multiple criminal offences alleged against him.

“He is wanted for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and causing grievous hurt reported by several persons.

“Yaro and his gang members have their terror headquarters inside Hubbare area in a forest that he named Falluja and it is from there that he operates and unleash terror on law abiding citizens,” Nwawe said.

She further said the hoodlums had already been charged to court for prosecution.

The PPRO called on parents to monitor their wards to prevent them from engaging in thuggery.

“We are using this medium to tell families that we are doing massive clampdown on area boys in Sokoto and they should monitor their children. We are determined to bring the perpetrators of crime to book,” she added.