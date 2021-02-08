



The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 27 suspected criminals in a planned raid of different black spots across the state between February 4 and 5, 2021.

Those arrested were Olajide Kolawole, 26; Kehinde Ayoola, 25; Dola Abdullahi, 20; Michael Ogungbade, 19, and 23 others.

The arrest was carried out by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.

Egbeyemi was instructed to place certain spots especially in Ikeja, Agege, and Alimosho under surveillance and dislodge the criminals.





According to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, the raid was extended to Ile Zik, Dopemu under bridge, Shasha, Orisumbare, Iyana-Ipaja under bridge, Ile-Epo, Abule Egba, Isokoko, Alfa Nla, Capitol Road, Akilo, Marketing, and Alausa Central Business District (CBD) among others.

Odumosu, however, assured residents of the state that the command would continue to intensify efforts to reduce incidences of traffic robbery, cultism and other social vices to their barest minimum.

While commending the operatives for the successful operation, the CP implored parents and guardians to monitor the company their children and wards keep.

He emphasised that cultism and traffic robbery remain unpardonable crimes which will not be overlooked or spared, as they attract stringent punishments in the law.