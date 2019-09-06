<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police Command, Plateau State has arrested 26 suspected criminals for culpable homicides and unlawful possession of counterfeit currency.

Others arrested includes armed robbery, car snatchers and suspected cultists.

Parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Jos, the state Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede said they were arrested after an intelligent gathering.

He said: ”One Nanshep Ishaya of Nwur village on Zamko area of Langtang North LGA reported at the Divisional Headquarters that on 18 August, 2019 10 suspects all male conspired, arrested and took one Nden Gungnnim aged 35, who was accused of being a wizard to a forest in Nwur.

“The deceased, Nden Gungnnim, was tortured, killed and buried in the shallow grave there. On receipt of the report, detectives stormed the scene of crime where the body of the deceased was exhumed and taken to the Langtang General Hospital for autopsy.

“The action of the suspects is barbaric, dastardly and repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience. The investigation is still ongoing at the end of which the suspects will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

The CP said four suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and receiving of stolen goods.

“Four suspects in a case of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and receiving of stolen goods, three suspects in a case of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery, one notorious cultist in a case of unlawful possession of firearms, five suspects in a case of criminal conspiracy and trafficking in person and one notorious cultist in a case of culpable homicide and unlawful possession of firearms.”

Akinmoyede said firearms and ammunition were also recovered and called on citizens to be vigilant especially during the Ember months.