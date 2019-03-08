



Committed to continue the fight against crime and criminality in Kaduna state, the police command has arrested 24 suspected criminals for different offenses as stated by the Police Commissioner Ahmad Abdurrahman while briefing newsmen in Kaduna.

CP Abdurrahman said the command in its gallant determination has recently embarked on intensive manhunt of bandits who attack people while pursuing their normal businesses and other cases of crime has recorded great success of arresting the suspects.

“The suspects were arrested for different criminal offenses amongst which are criminal conspiracies, armed robbery, receiving stolen property, car snatching, house breaking/theft, illegal possession of firearms, attempt to commit offense to wit kidnapping and being in possession of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.”

However exhibits recovered from the suspects include two pistol (1 baretta, 1 browny), one locally made pistol, fifteen rounds of 9mm ammunition, one den gun, five motor vehicles (Ash color Toyota corolla, golden color Toyota corolla, Ash Toyota siena, maroon Toyota Camry and green colored Toyota Carina E).

Others are ten laptop computer, one galaxy tab, one Samsung duo handset, four local made guns, one new wrapper, one wristwatch, dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, one sword, one long sickle, one drum, one cutlass, one army camouflage, one police mobile force denim trouser, two black line yard, one kastlea shirt and half jacket, two scrap decoders, two police belts, some writing pad and a black leather containing three packets of rothmas cigarettes.

The suspects who are in custody have been making useful statement which is aiding the police investigations and they will be charged to court on completion of investigation, the CP has said.

He appealed to political stakeholders in the state to continue to play the game of the rule by avoiding hate speech during the election period and also desist from using youths as thugs so as to ensure a violence free gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

CP Ahmad also warned some teeming youths who are said to have decided to attack some mosques as well as churches in the guise that some imams and pastors have become involved in politics.

“The police who are on red alert as well as other security agencies will fish out these miscreants and will be taking before the Court of law”

He urged Kaduna citizens to disregard the news going round that the Kaduna Abuja road was blocked, saying that the road is very motorable as road users have been plying the road and securities have been deployed to guard the passengers.