The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has arrested 23 persons suspected to be criminals from various parts of the state, within the last two months.

Mr Bola Longe, the Commissioner of Police in the state, while parading the suspects on Tuesday in Lafia, listed the crimes to include armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism.

He attributed the feat to the determination of the Police and contribution from members of the public.

According to him, among the suspects are four members of a cult group believed to have killed a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, James Otuwe, and another yet-to-be identified Pastor around Masaka in Karu Local Government, on March 22, 2019.

Longe alleged that some of the suspects were part of the kidnapping syndicate terrorising Toto and Nasarawa local government areas.

He said that the Police had identified flashpoints for kidnapping and armed robbery, especially along Lafia-Akwanga-Keffi-Abuja road, as well as Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto-Gadabuke road, and was already devising a strategy to checkmate the menace.

He listed items recovered from the suspects to include two AK 47 riffles, one locally made revolver, a pistol, 70 rounds of live ammunition, Army camouflage, machetes, axes and charms.

The Police officer said that all the suspects would soon be chared to court as investigation had been concluded.

He appealed to members of the public to collaborate with the Police by providing useful information that would lead to the arrest of criminals, and assured such volunteers that their identities would be treated with utmost confidentiality.