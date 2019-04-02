<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Kano State command of the Nigeria Police has announced the arrest of a total 220 suspected criminals who have been posing a threat to the security of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing the media, adding that the arrests were carried out following raids on various hideouts in the city.

He explained that the suspects were arrested for being in possession of dangerous weapons, for armed robbery and for dealing in hard drugs contrary to the position of the law.

He noted that during the raids, some suspects were arrested with some quantities of hard drugs such as Indian hemp, suck and die, intoxicating drugs as well as dangerous weapons such as knives and cutlasses.

While saying that some suspects had confessed to the crimes for which they were suspected, he added that the police would soon charge to court.

Haruna appealed to members of the public for support and cooperation while urging them to report any suspected person for arrest, investigation and prosecution.

He assured that the raid on hideouts and black spots would continue in the state.