The Police Command in Delta has arrested suspected cell phone snatchers in two separate operations in the state.

The command’s acting spokesman, DSP Edafe Bright, announced this to newsmen on Tuesday in Warri.

He said that one of the suspects identified as Bernard Aloba, was arrested on June 7 by operatives of the Safer Highway Patrol team of the command on the Warri-Sapele road.

“On June 7, 2021 while men of the Safer Highway Patrol team were on stop and search duty on the Warri-Sapele Road”, intercepted one passenger bus of the first suspect simply identified as Amusa.

“On searching the bus and the owner, 20 cellphones, three laptops suspected to have been stolen and one bullet proof material were recovered from a suspect,” he said.

The police spokesman said that investigation was ongoing.





Bright said that the second suspect, Iliyasu Hamzat was nabbed on June 20.

He explained that Hamzat was arrested by men of the Safer Highway Patrol team while on a stop and search duty on the Ughelli-Patani axis of the East-West road.

“On June 20, 2021 at about 1500hrs, while on stop and search duty on the Ughelli-Patani road, intercepted a commercial vehicle.

“While search was on, one of the passengers whose name and address is unknown suddenly jumped into the bush and escaped.

“On searching his luggage, 24 android phones of different makes was recovered.

“However, one of his gang members, Hamzat who kept calling the suspect’s phone to find out what is delaying the delivery of the stolen phones was tactically lured and arrested by the police,” he said.

Bright said that the police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspect.