A 19-year-old man, James Tiva and three others namely Felix Tehemeh, 20; Anayo Okechukwu, 25 and John Chidi, 32, were on Saturday arrested with 42 bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

The suspects, it was gathered, were arrested following a tip-off to the DPO, Ijebu-Igbo Police Station, that some suspected cannabis farmers had just harvested their “illicit farm products” were coming to pass-through the town with the weeds.

Upon the information, the DPO SP Kaseem Solotan, mobilized his men and headed to the forest, where the suspects were said to be located.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that “The suspects were accosted on the road, and four of them apprehended with 42 bags containing weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.”

Preliminary investigation according to Oyeyemi revealed that the suspects own a large expanse of land inside the forest where the cannabis is planted on a yearly basis.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

Makama also praised members of the public for their alertness and provision of the necessary information that led to the arrest of the suspects.

The CP has also directed that a comprehensive investigation that will lead security agencies to the farm where the cannabis is being planted be carried out without delay.