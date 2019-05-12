<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anambra State Police command on Sunday arrested 19 suspected cult members during their initiation.

Confirming the arrest, the state Police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, said the suspects were arrested on Sunday at about 12:45pm, while initiating new members into their secret cult group at Ukulu forest in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra state.

He said the Police operatives comprising Special Anti-Cult unit (SPACS) and “Operation Puff Adder” stormed the bush where they were being initiated and arrested 15 male suspects undergoing initiation into Aiye confraternity.

Mohammed disclosed that during the raid, Police recovered at the scene, regalia of Ayes secret cult, drum and charms of different categories, four knives and empty shell of expended cartridge.

In a related development, the PPRO said Police on Sunday also at about 04:45am carried out similar exercise at Mbaukwu in Awka South LGA and arrested four male suspected cultists.

According to him, exhibits recovered from them include one dagger, one axe, charms and substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.

He said all suspects have confessed to being members of secret cult known as Ayes confraternity.

In another development, one notorious suspected cultist, Anene Chekwube, aged 24, allegedly specializes in burglary and stealing was also arrested at Mbaukwu and motorcycle spare parts were recovered in his possession.

According to him, the suspect had also confessed that he burgled a shop at Ezinifite/Osumenyi in Nnewi South LGA and stole the items.

In another development, the PPRO said that 12 other notorious male suspected cultists were arrested in their different hideouts at various locations across the state adding that they have confessed to belonging to SVC secret cult group.

Their cases, he said, are still under investigation after which suspects would be charged to court.