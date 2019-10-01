<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Bauchi State Police command has arrested 185 suspected criminals in connection with various criminal offences within the State.

Parading the suspects before the press at the command headquarters on Monday, the State commissioner of police, Habu Sani, stated that the briefing was to update members of the public on the achievements recorded so far in the ongoing fight against crime and criminality under the special operation code “Operation Puff Adder”.

The state police chief said that the Command tactical teams attached to Operation Puff Adder between the months of August and September, 2019, arrested 185 suspects in connection with armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling and vandalism.

“Other suspects were arrested connection with theft of electric cable, dealing with counterfeit currency, cultivation of weeds suspected to be cannabis/Indian hemp, criminally changing IMEI numbers of stolen/robbed cell phones and other heinous crimes in Bauchi state,” he said.

According to the commissioner, out of one hundred and eighty five suspects arrested, one hundred and thirty eight were charged to court, while fourty seven were still in the Command custody undergoing investigation.