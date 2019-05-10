<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

One hundred and seventy suspected kidnappers have been arrested in the last five weeks from different parts of the country.

The Police while highlighting national crime profile of the country, said Kaduna State recorded highest number of kidnappers arrested with 18 suspects.

The Police also said it arrested 275 armed robbery suspects in different parts of the country between April and first week of May.

According to the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Mohammed, FCT recorded the highest number with 42 arrests.

The IG disclosed this in Abuja on Friday during a meeting with the Commissioners of Police and other senior police officers at the Force Headquarters.

He said: “It is noted that the national crime indicate a significant increase in the arrest of offenders and recoveries of firearms by the Police.

“Within this period, 157 kidnappers were arrested across the country in April while 13 have so far been arrested in the first week of this month of May.

“Kaduna State recorded the highest number with 18 suspects, followed by Plateau with 17, Edo State with 15 and 10 each in Niger and Zamfara states.”

For the armed robbery suspects arrested in some of the states, Adamu said: “218 armed robbery suspects were arrested in several operations by the Police in various Commands in April, 2019 while 57 have so far been arrested in the first week of May.

“FCT recorded the highest number with 42 arrests, followed by Edo State with 28, Oyo state with 24, Anambra with 22 and Imo State with 21.”

The IG stated that the number of arrest made so far indicates that the Force was winning the fight against crime and criminality.