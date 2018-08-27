The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested 16 suspected cultists terrorising Ado Ekiti and its environs in the recent time.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Ado Ekiti at the weekend via a tip-off from members of the public.

Briefing newsmen in Ado Ekiti Monday, the command’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bello Ahmed, revealed that they were arrested at a criminal hideout at Okeyinmi where they were holding an ‘illegal’ meeting.

He revealed that they were arrested at about 1.15am when the cops swooped on their hideout and rounded them up.

The suspects were: Yusuf Abayomi, Adefemi Tosin, Ibrahim Muhammed, Adejumo Kola, Monday Queen, Sunday Taiwo, Asaolu Damilola, Uchenna Emeka and Olumola Joseph.

Others included: Falusi Oluwafemi, Ommisi Joseph, Ojo Eyinafe, Tajudeen Bello, Lucky Solomon, Adefuwa Olawale, and Lukman Kamarudeen.

He said the breakthrough was recorded following efforts intensified by the police to investigate cult-related killings carried out in the state of recent.

Recovered from them, according to Ahmed, were: One cut to size single barrel gun, one live cartridge, wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, criminal charms, one Toyota car with registration number FKJ 912 DEK, one knife and one cutlass.

He said: “Most of the suspects confessed to belong to members of Eye and Aye secret cult confraternities while others were directly linked to the groups.”

The commissioner added that the command also arrested Idowu Oluwole, Ganiyu Rasak, Ojo Ayomide and Asimilie Efra for robbing one Adedeji Afolabi Akawa and dispossessed him of his valuables.

Ahmed said the arrest was effected following a petition dated July 6, 2018 written by Akawa and reported that five men had invaded his house the preceding day and robbed him at gunpoint.

“Out of the five suspects, three were arrested and they confessed as the perpetrators of the robbery on the petitioner.

“One Itel phone and one locally made pistol, which were part of the property stolen were recovered as exhibit. Investigation revealed that they are among the gangs terrorising the state in recent time,” Ahmed stated.