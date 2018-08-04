Sokoto State Police Command, within the week, paraded no fewer than 16 suspected criminals with various degrees of offences.

The criminals were all arrested from within the state metropolis at different times, dates and locations.

While addressing newsmen at the Intelligence Bureau of the State Police Headquarters, DSP Cordelia Nwawe said criminals have no hiding place in Sokoto.

Cordelia, who is the Command’s spokesperson, said that in their continued quest to rid the state of criminals and criminalities, those involved in armed robbery, criminal conspiracy to cause grievious hurt, theft, vagabonds, as well as those specialised in receiving stolen properties, were amongst those paraded.

Giving a breakdown of those involved in a particular offence, she said, both Abubakar Shehu and Mahadi Bello were arrested in the late hours of 23rd July 2018 in one of the classrooms at the Ibrahim Dasuki Model Primary School, Sokoto, while in the act of having carnal knowledge of each other against the order of nature.

She added that both Masarana Hamza and Ahmed Shehu where also arrested in the late hours of 24th July 2018 in an uncompleted home at Danfili area, Kofar Atiku, Sokoto while attempting to commit an offence of having carnal knowledge against the order of nature.

The police spokesperson affirmed that others arrested and paraded, have committed various degrees of offences to which investigation is ongoing, after which they will be charged to court for prosecution.