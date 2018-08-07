The Police in Lagos said on Tuesday that they arrested 150 suspected cultists and kidnappers in the last one year in the Epe community.

CSP Adeyeri Sunday, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Epe, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview at Epe.

Sunday said that the arrests were made between July 2017 and July 2018.

He said that the arrests were made in several locations in the locality, such as Okemagba area, Ita-opo, Poka, Temu, Papa, Noforija, T-Junction, Aiyetoro and Lagos road, to mention but a few.

“These arrests were made in the suburbs of Epe and also within the town.

“Most of the suspects were either members of the `Eiye’, `Aye’ and the `Buccaneers’ confraternities.

“Some kidnappers too were also arrested alongside the suspected cultists. The suspected cultists perpetrated their evil activities in the bush, where they also recruit and new members.

“These unholy acts are usually carried out at midnight, between 11: 00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

“The kidnappers were arrested as they disguised to carry out their unholy acts,’’ he said.

The DPO, however, commended the unflinching support of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, the traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the community.

“The stakeholders made our arrests easier as they supplied us with useful information that led to the hideouts of the suspected cultists and kidnappers.

“I really appreciate their support because without that, It would not have been easy for us to effectively carry out our operations,’’ he said.

Sunday also commended the technical and professional support of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal.

He assured members of the public of safe business activities in Epe and its environs, saying that kidnappings and cult activities have been effectively tackled in the area.