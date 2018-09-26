The Police Command in Sokoto State says it has arrested 15 suspects for allegedly involving in kidnapping, animal rustling and armed robbery.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Cordelia Nwawe, made the disclosure at a news conference on Wednesday in Sokoto.

Nwawe said the suspects, (names withheld), were arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy and kidnapping at Tulluwa village in Rabah Local Government Area of the state.

“The police arrested the suspects for alleged robbery and terrorising innocent citizens of Tabani and environs of Rabah LGA.

“Two of the suspects, of Tungan Dalo village, Rabah LGA, were arrested for alleged cattle rustling activities in the state,” she said.

Nwawe said police operatives arrested 5 others of Savaging Bum of Wurno LGA of Sokoto for allegedly calling and threatening victims for face attack.

The police spokesperson said the arrests were in continuation of the police effort at riding the state of criminals and reducing criminality.

According to Nwawe, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Murtala Mani, has ensured coordinated search and surveillance aimed at protecting lives and property in the state.

She urged parents to monitor the movement of their wards in order to keep them away from danger.

”Furthermore, members of the public are enjoined to always volunteer useful information capable of assisting the police in apprehending suspected criminals in the state,” she said.