The Kaduna State Police Command, on Friday said it had arrested 14 suspected armed robbers and two kidnappers in the last two weeks.

The Commissioner of Police, Malam Ahmad Abdulrahaman, made the disclosure at a press conference in Kaduna.

Abdulrahaman said the command also arrested three people involved in currency counterfeiting and a motorcycle thief within the period.

According to him, the command will work strictly based on international core values of policing with integrity and within the rule of law.

He said: “The police under my watch will respect the diversity of the state, display courage, show compassion and demonstrate professionalism and shun corruption.”

He listed items recovered from the suspects to include, one locally fabricated gun, two Dane Guns, six live cartridges, 1366 live 7.62mm ammunition.

Abdulrahaman said: “Also large bundles of counterfeit US Dollars, three Motorcycles, one Cutlass, eight Wrist watches, one Knife and Assorted charms.

“I believe you are following in collaboration with our core principles of community partnership in crime prevention and detection in the state.

“Under my watch as Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, we intend to intensify efforts in fighting crime while at the same time respecting the fundamental rights of all individuals and upholding the principle of zero tolerance to corruption.

“We shall shun impunity and indiscipline in line with the ideals of Kaduna State and the Federal Government.”

The commissioner, who is holding his first media briefing after taking over at the command, said he has adopted “intelligence led policing; aggressive and well-structured visibility patrol systems which involve a periodic, unscheduled but adequately organised raiding that is proactive, preventive and offensive against all forms of crimes.

He said: “This will be done in collaboration with Members of the community as stakeholders.

“We shall work hand in hand with other security agencies as hallmark of our administration’s quest for a crime free society.”

He said the suspects arrested will be arraigned in court of law on completion of investigation.

He said: “I sincerely appreciate the relentless effort of our officers and men in line of duty.

“I also want to appreciate the members of the public for their continued support to our fight against crime and criminality in Kaduna State.”

The CP reassured members of the public of the police total commitment to checkmate criminal syndicates and all forms of crimes in the state.