Gombe Police Command says it has arrested 116 suspects for various crimes so far in 2018.

Shina Olukolu, Gombe Commissioner of Police, said this in Gombe on Saturday.

Olukolu said: “Between January and July 2018, the command has arrested 116 suspects for various crimes in the state. All the suspects have been charged to court with 99 suspects convicted while 17 are awaiting trials.”

The Commissioner of Police said several weapons were also recovered from the suspects.

He said: “We recovered one gun, two locally made pistols, 250 cutlasses, 255 knives, 48 bow and arrows, 20 axes, 33 swords and three cartridges.

“Other items recovered include one fabricated master key, four motorcycles, two fake receipt booklets, six handsets, one Lenovo laptop, two handset chargers and one power bank.”

Olukolu said the proactive measures of Gombe police command against crimes in all parts of the state were yielding the expected positive results.

According to him, the command has initiated strategies aimed at nipping crimes in the bud through a monitoring network system that feeds the command with the needed information to arrest criminals anywhere in the state.

He said: “With our strong monitoring network system, we have been able to get the necessary information to detect different crimes in the state. This has given the command the successes that have recorded so far.”

He emphasised that the successes recorded so far in 2018 was a result of the synergy between the police, other security agencies and the peace loving people of Gombe.

Olukolu appealed to the citizens of the state to always provide useful information to allow the police serve the public better.