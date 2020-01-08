<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said on Wednesday 114 armed robbery suspects were arrested within the first 55 days of his assumption of office.

Odumosu stated this at the state police command headquarters, Ikeja, while giving his stewardship in the last 55 days as the state Commissioner of Police

He said: “I assumed duty as the 26th Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command on November 14, 2019, and the last 55 days had been quite eventful and tasking.

“It is worthy to note that crime rate has drastically reduced within the period under review.

“From November that I took over till date, the command arrested 114 armed robbery suspects and successfully foiled 22 armed robbery attempts.”

The police commissioner said seven armed robbery suspects died during gun duels with the police.

Odumosu added: “At least 14 suspects were arrested for cultism, three for kidnapping and 82 for murder cases.

“The state also recorded nine cases of suicide.

“The command recovered 11 stolen vehicles and so far 2,300 motorcycles were impounded during the enforcement of the Lagos State traffic laws.”

The police commissioner said his mission in Lagos was to provide a safe and secure state that would guarantee socio-economic wellbeing for the people and enhance the quality of life.

He said this would be achieved through a more courageous, dedicated, humane and professional policing in the state.

“Our policy plans for 2020 include full implementation of community- based policing and strategies that will close the gaps between the police and the public to foster a cordial relationship.

“Also, feasibility policing and prompt response to distress call as well as intelligently led policing approach, professional and unbiased investigation of criminal cases and diligent prosecution will be carried out.

“There will also be respect for all and protection of human rights and zero tolerance for corruption.

“Also, the command will collaborate with other relevant security agencies in curbing crimes and criminality in the state,” he stated.

The commissioner added that capacity building for officers and men of the command with enhanced welfare packages would also be put in place.