In continuation of its ongoing raids on black sports in order to stem the tide of cultism and other criminal elements, the Anambra State Police Command has arrested 113 suspected cultists, child theft and armed robbers across the state, in which 45 suspected cultists were charged to court, 35 screened out while 33 others under investigation.

The state police commissioner, Mr. Rabiu Ladodo, who disclosed this to newsmen at the state headquarters Awka, during a press conference on Monday, said that the feat was achieved by the command’s Anti-Cultism Unit through intelligence information.

The commissioner stated that the suspects were arrested in different locations across the state.

Ladodo said his command also recovered many exotic cars, one Barreta pistol with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition, three iPhones, Army uniforms, two army boots, charms and other incriminating items from the criminal suspects.

Others exhibits are; one fabricated single barrel gun, one cartridge, three expanded cartridges, four assorted handsets and one Yamaha ladies motorcycle with Reg. Number ACA-324-VU.

On the Case of child stealing, the commissioner, explain that at 9: 00am one Mr. Pius Egbuna of Umuefi Nteje in Oyi council area of the state reported that on the 22/3/2019 WTF at about 8: 00 pm he noticed that his daughter one Chisom Egbuna f’ aged 6years was missing and nowhere to be found.

Following intelligence report, police detectives arrested one Monday Onyikwa m’ of the same village Umuefi Nteje in the bush with the victim.

According to him, the suspect confessed that he was taking her to one Nnamdi, a native doctor who was equally arrested at Nando village in Anambra East council area for a fee of one hundred thousand Naira only for the ritual purpose.

Meanwhile, the case is under investigation and that the victim was reunited with her family.

He assures the public that Anambra state will continue to remain the safest state in the country under his watch.