The Police Command in Birnin Kebbi has arrested 11 suspected kidnappers and the leader of a syndicate that specialises in stealing cars in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kabiru, told journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday that the arrest was part of proactive measures adopted to make the state safe and secure.

Kabiru said: “The command, this July, 2018, in its efforts to bring down the rate of crimes, has succeeded in the arrest of 11 suspected kidnappers, and they have now been charged to court.

“Gangs who are involved in robbing motorcycles have also been arrested, with Zaki Mamman as their gang leader.

“A syndicate that specialises in stealing cars has been smashed and their leader, Peter James has also been arrested. The suspects will soon be charged to court.”

He said the command had designed new strategies to checkmate and bring down heinous crimes.

He said: “We have arrested a total of 291 persons and released 44 in a move to bring down heinous crimes such as robbery, homicide, kidnapping , cattle rustling and other related offenses in the state.

“Out of the 291 arrested persons, 224 persons had been charged to court, of which 201 are convicted while 17 are awaiting trail.”

He warned the general public to be wary of the online trade and transactions.

Kabiru said: “Online fraud and cyber-crime are real and on the increase. People should be mindful and cautious with the online trade and transaction as most of the businesses is now fake.”

He called on the general public to assist the police and other security agencies with useful information about suspicious persons or movements to enable them to nip crimes in the bud.