



The FCT Police Command has arrested 10 suspects for armed robbery and drug peddling along Mpape, Kado-Biko and Life-Camp axis of Abuja.

According to a statement signed by the FCT Command Spokesperson, ASP Yusuf Mariam, and made available to newsmen on Sunday, the suspects, one Ibrahim Abdulrasheed, 26 years, Abubakar Rabiu, 23 years, Abdulmumini Bello, 19 years, Abubakar Mohammed, 20 years and Shaban Abubakar an ex-convict, 19 years were arrested by Police Operatives from Mpape Division during a routine raid on Monday 15th March,2021.

They are said to have met their waterloo while attempting to break into a container. They confessed to being members of a 12-man robbery gang terrorizing Mpape axis.

Some of the exhibits recovered from them include two cutlasses, two iron cutter, one iron bar, one axe, one rope and wallet containing counterfeit currency notes.

Meanwhile, the statement indicated that, efort is underway to arrest other members of the gang.





“Relatedly, Police Operatives from Life-Camp Division on Sunday 14th March, 2021 arrested one Emmanuel Idowu, 61 years and Ede Chinedu 27 years along Dappe, Life-Camp axis during a routine patrol for being in illegal possession of firearm while one Bright Effiong, 37 years was arrested with dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Exhibits recovered are, one locally made pistol and one unexpended cartridge. In another development, Police Operatives from Gwarinpa Division on Monday 15th March, 2021 arrested one Musa Bari 20 years and Harisu Aminu 18 years for peddling drugs at Kado-Biko axis of Gwarinpa.

“Exhibits recovered are one bottle of DSP syrup with codeine, one bottle of Barcadin Syrup with codeine, one 130 pieces dizapam tablets, 30 pieces of Hypnox Tablets, 500 pieces of Valium D5 Tablets, 242 pieces of Exxol Tablets and wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.”

According to the statement, all the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

“The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352.”