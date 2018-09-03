The Ekiti State Police Command on Monday said they have arrested the suspected killer of the mother of two, Ms Kehinde Olomola.

The police said duo of Oguntoyinbo Odunayo and Babatunde Akinola are being held by the police in connection with the last week murder of Olomola in Igede Ekiti, headquarters of Irepodun Ifelodun local government area of the state.

Eight suspected cult members, according to the police were also apprehended by the Command in Igede and Ado Ekiti.

Those arrested for involving cultism are: Babatunde Jimoh, Shittu Dayo, Tope Adeleye, Omowaye Rotimi, Akinola Ajisafe, Femi Felix, Adebayo Tope and Tope Oluwabusuyi.

One Tolulope Bamgboye, a student of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, was also arrested for allegedly raping a female victim.

Speaking while parading the suspects to newsmen yesterday at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti, the state’s Police Commissioner, Mr. Bello Ahmed , accused Odunayo and Akinola of stabbing the late Ms Olomola in the neck which led to her death.

He said the two were arrested after police got a distress call about the incident that occurred on August 28 at Ilamoye area of Igede Ekiti .

Ahmed, who addressed press through the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr Caleb Ikechukwu, disclosed that Olomola died after he was rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti for medical treatment.

He said, “A team of police operatives upon investigation found one long axe with blood stain at the scene of the crime and that the two suspects, who had direct connection with the murder were immediately picked up and are being thoroughly grilled to be able to extract useful information from them”.

The CP said the suspects will be arraigned in court soon after the conclusion of investigation by detectives.