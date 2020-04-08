<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Police in Nasarawa state have arrested ten suspected kidnappers of an aide to the state governor, John Mamman.

Newsmen report that Mamman, who was abducted days ago, was released on Tuesday.

Similarly, Mamman’s kidnappers had earlier demanded for a N20million ransom from the victim’s family to release him from their custody.

But parading the suspects in Lafia on Wednesday, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, said, “ten alleged kidnappers of the Aide of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, John Mamman, have been arrested.

“One was arrested during the kidnap, when my personnel from the Anti-kidnapping unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), State Investigation and Intelligence Bureau (SIIB) and a crack team put pressure on the kidnappers who were behind the Government Secondary School, Gudi; the kidnappers released John Mamman and we arrested seven of the them.”





The Police chief said that he liaised with the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, (VGN) to ambush and arrest three Fulani youths on a Honda motorcyle with N1,163,500 along Yelwa-Doma road this morning, adding that one escaped, “but two are in custody.”

According to Longe, one of the suspects, Usman Shehu (22), confessed that he is from Adavi village in Doma LG of the state.

It would be recalled that Mamman, the Special Adviser on Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development to Governor Sule was kidnapped on Saturday evening in his house at Dari, in Kokona Local Government Area of the state.