The Police in Ogun state have arrested 10 persons in different locations in connection with the recent cult-related violence, robbery and other disturbances in Ifo town in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

Five of the suspects – Ekunoye Lucky, 22, Badmus Sodiq , 27, Showumi Femi, 21, Adeagbo Adewumi, 22, and Agboola Femi, 21, were apprehended in Ijako area of Sango Ota while one Adekunle Okeoye, 23, was arrested along Idiroko road with a short gun loaded with five live cartridges and assorted charms.

Others, namely Sulaiman Ogunbiyi, popularly called Absorver Federal, Saminu Adamu and Nasiru Umar were arrested with face mask and assorted charms at Alagbado area.





A deployment of large number of policemen comprising Special Anti–Robbery Squad (SARS), Anti-cultist unit and Anti–kidnapping unit as well as conventional policemen from adjoining Police stations in the area led to the arrest of the suspects.

The team was led by the Area Commander, Monday Agbonika, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The hunt for them followed the crisis that broke out in Ifo Local Government Area of the state over supremacy battle between two rival cult groups and which morphed into robbery and other criminal activities.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made this known in a release, said the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS) for thorough investigation.