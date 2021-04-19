



The Police have confirmed the arrest of 10 people over alleged complicity in a bloody rival cult clash in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti.

ASP Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the arrests to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, said the clash occurred on Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.

‘I can confirm to you that 10 suspects have been arrested in connection with the bloody cult clash. The clash was caused by rivalry and show of strength,” he said.

The police spokesperson also confirmed that six persons died in the clash.





He said their corpses have been deposited in the morgue.

“We have begun serious operations there by combined forces of the men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Amotekun Corps and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“Those arrested are in our custody and by the time we conclude our investigations, they will be charged to court accordingly.”

The police have deployed more officers and also stepped up surveillance on the town by conducting stop and search on vehicles and individuals coming in and out.