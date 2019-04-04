<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Osun on Thursday arraigned a 23-year-old man, Akinola Akinlabayo, before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged arson.

Akinlabayo, who is facing a 17-count charge bordering on arson, malicious damage, assault, theft, unlawful assembly and riot, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Elisha Olusegun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 24, 2018, at 10:30p.m. at Iwo in Osun.

Olusegun said the defendant willfully and unlawfully set ablaze the office of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other property of the Nigeria Police including a patrol vehicle with registration number NPF 446D.

He said the defendant also set ablaze a Nissan Ford patrol vehicle with registration number NPF 38C, Hilux patrol vehicle with registration number SAS 05, Volkswagen car and an SUV Ford Jeep.

“The defendant also damaged AK47 riffles, one riot gunner in the station during the incident.

“He also stole one LG TV set, a power generator, two mattress and two pairs of shoes belonging to one Mr Olukoji Julius, among other things,” he said.

The prosecutor added that the defendant assaulted Sgt. Ogundipe Kolawole by hitting him with sticks, stones and fist.

He said the offences contravened Sections 516, 443, 451, 356, 383, and punishable under Section 390(9),70 and 71 of the Criminal Code Laws of Osun, 2002.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Magistrate, Mrs Risikat Olayemi, however, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 and one surety.

Olayemi said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and have evidence of tax payment.

The case was adjourned to June 27 for hearing.