Fifteen under-aged boys were Tuesday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for wandering.

The Police said the boys were caught wandering on the streets in Ikotun area of Lagos at about 2.00 a.m. and that they could not give justifiable reason for being out of their homes as the time of arrest.

They are Taofeek Akinrinola 16, Olamilekan Akanbi 16, Olamide Tijani 15, Hammed Jinadu 15, Idowu Samuel-15, Thomas Elijah 15, Quwam Raufu 15, Ademola Fasanmi 14.

Others are Yakubu Muritala 14, Dare Sanni 15, Peter Adebayo 14, Toheeb Akole 15, Victor Obinna 16, Ifeanyi Ogomene 13 and Chibuzor Ude 14.

The boys whose addresses were not known are facing a two-count charge bordering on alleged wandering before Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat.

The prosecutor Benson Emerihi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 22, 2019 at about 2 am at Ikotun.

Emerihi told the court that the defendants were found wandering on the street by 2 am without any reason.

Chief Magistrate Sule-Amzat granted them bail in the sum of N20, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must provide evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government and addresses verified.

She adjourned the case until July 18.