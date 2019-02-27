



The police on Wednesday arraigned a 35-year-old woman, Grace Ahmed, in an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly obtaining N10 million under false pretence from a clergy.

Ahmed is charged with three counts of conspiracy, obtaining under false pretext and stealing.

She pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against her.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Adedayo adjourned the case until March 26 for mention.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence between September 2017 and February at Plot 3, First Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos.

Uwadione said the defendant allegedly obtained the N10 million from one Ruth Uwunze, with a promise to invest it in Diamond Investment Company Ltd but failed to do so.

The prosecutor said that the offence, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.