The police on Tuesday arraigned a 31-year-old welder, Samaila Sabo, in a Karmo Grade I Area Court in Abuja for allegedly stealing wood planks and iron rods worth N2.5 million from a building site.

Samaila, who lives in Jabi Masalachi Abuja, is charged with two counts of joint act and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ijeoma Ukagha, informed the court that the complainant, Halidu Bahago, who lives in Jabi, Abuja reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on June 23.

Ukagha said that on June 22 at about 2 a.m Samaila and three others, criminally trespassed into the complainant’s building site and stole planks and iron rods worth N2.5m.

She said that Samaila’s accomplices had been arraigned in court.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation the defendant admitted committing the offence.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must have a reasonable means of livelihood and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge adjourned the case until Oct. 14 for hearing.