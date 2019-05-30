<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Thursday arraigned four vagrants in a Kubwa Grade I Area Court for allegedly stealing nine chickens and a cellphone.

The police charged Ibrahim Shaibu, Ayuba Ismail, Bello Muktar and Salisu Husseni with criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

The Prosecutor, John Okpa, told the court that the complainants, Abubakar Adam and Mohammed Sahad reported the matter at the Kubwa Police on May 13.

He said the defendants and one other at large conspired, and stole Adam’s cellphone valued at N26, 000 and also stole nine chickens from Sahad’s poultry, valued at N27, 000.

Okpa said the defendants who attempted to escape, were arrested while their cohort, is at large.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 265 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Mr Ibrahim Balarabe, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50, 000 bail each with one surety each who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter until July 3 for hearing.