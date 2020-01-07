<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three accused persons were on Tuesday arraigned before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for alleged involvement in a bank robbery in Oye Ekiti.

The suspects who were docked on a charge of conspiracy were, Omotoso Aliu, 56, Oyelowo Akande, 56, and Taiwo Ayobami,52.

At least three persons were killed in the robbery attack while others were injured and an unspecified amount of money carted away by the hoodlums.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the accused and others at large committed the offence on 21st November 2019 at about 3.05 pm in Oye Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the accused conspired among themselves to commit armed robbery on the Oye Ekiti Branch of the bank..

The prosecutor disclosed that the defendants were arrested based on the information gathered by the police.

Akinwale said the offence contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

Their counsel, Mr. Timi Omotoso, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, promising that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Adesoji Adegboye, in his ruling granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until February 12 for hearing.