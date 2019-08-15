<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three suspected members of a secret cult, the Klensman confraternity, were on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Rasheed Jamiu, 29; Nsikan Ekong, 25, and Olaitan Ismail, 25, were arraigned by the police on a two-count charge of conspiracy and membership of an unlawful society.

Prosecuting Sergeant Ishola Samuel alleged that the defendants committed the offences on August 3, 2018, at Agric in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The defendants, Samuel said, were arrested by policemen while fighting.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 42 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Jamiu, Ekong and Ismail pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate A.I. Abina (Mrs) granted each defendant N200,000 bail with one surety each in the like sum.

The sureties must be gainfully employed and possess evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case continues on September 4.