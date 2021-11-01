Police arraign three minors for ‘raping’ 11-year-old girl

The Police Command in Benue on Monday arraigned three minors before a Makurdi Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Ato, told the court that the three minors resided in the same address at the North-Bank area of Makurdi.

Ato alleged that the case was received at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi, from ‘C’ Divisional Police Headquarters, Makurdi, via a letter dated Oct 27, 2021.

He told the court that one Grace Shula of Behind Ambassador Hotel, North-Bank, Makurdi, had reported at the police station that her 11-year-old daughter had been raped.

He alleged that the complainant had on Oct 21, sent her daughter to buy torchlight batteries for her.

The prosecutor said the three defendants dragged her to one primary school and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

Ato said during the police investigation, the defendants were arrested and confessed to committing the crime.

He told the court that the defendants also named another 12-year-old boy now on the run as an accomplice.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 97 and 284 of the Penal Code Law of Benue, 2004.

The Magistrate, Vincent Kor, refused to take the plea of the defendants because of their status as minors.

Kor ordered a transfer of the case to the Juvenile Court, Makurdi, and adjourned the case until Nov. 4, 2021, for mention.

He, however, ordered that the defendants be returned to the police custody pending their re-arraignment at the Juvenile Court.