<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Tuesday arraigned a 23-year-old student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ishola Oluwaferanmi, in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for being in possession of five wraps of Indian hemp.

Oluwaferanmi, whose address was not given, is charged with possession of Indian hemp.

The Police prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 17 in Oye-Ekiti.

Okunade alleged that the defendant was caught in possession of five wraps of Indian hemp by the school security.

He said that the defendant was handed over to the police by the university management.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 5 of the India Hemp Act Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.

Okunade urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

After the charge was read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Defece Counsel, Mr Olatunde Olayemi, prayed the court to admit his client bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one credible surety in like sum.

Adegboye adjourned the case until May 24 for hearing.