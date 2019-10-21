<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Kabua Grade I Area Court in Abuja has ordered 22-year-old student, Sodiq Adamu, to be remanded in Nassarawa Correctional Facility for allegedly stealing a car battery.

Adamu was arraigned on Monday on a one-count charge.

Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, alleged that Adamu was arrested at Asokoro by Abuja security patrol team, while in possession of the battery.

Lawal told the court that the accused was caught with the battery, which he allegedly stole from an unknown person.

He further told the court that during police investigation, it was discovered that Adamu had previously been convicted for a similar offence.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 287 of the Penal Code Law.

The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, adjourned the case to Oct. 22 to hear the bail application.