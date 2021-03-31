



The police in Osun, on Wednesday, arraigned two persons, Abiodun Aleko, 20 and Abubakar Ali, 22, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly smoking Indian hemp.

The Prosecutor, ASP Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 30, at Ilesa Garage/Sabo area of Ile-Ife.

He said that the defendants conspired together to conduct themselves in manners likely to cause breach of peace in Ile-Ife and its environs by smoking a substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

Emmanuel said that the defendants could not give satisfactory account of how they came about the substance.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 249(d), 430 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.





The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, possession and smoking of Indian hemp.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Michael Babatunde, applied for bail for the defendants in the most liberal term and pledged that his clients would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A. I. Oyebadejo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Oyebadejo added that the sureties must swear to affidavits of means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction and produce three recent passport photographs each.

She adjourned the case till April 7, for hearing.