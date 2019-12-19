<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police on Thursday in Abuja arraigned Favour Chuks, 28 and Mercy Chuks, 35 in Dutse Grade 1 Area Court for allegedly beating up their neighbour, Comfort John.

The defendants, both residents of Baran-goni, Bwari were charged with criminal trespass, assault, mischief and Joint act.

Newsmen report that the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Mr Tunde Arowolo, told the court that the matter was reported by Comfort John of same address, on Dec. 7 at the Bwari Police Station.

Arowolo explained that the defendants, including one Goodness Chuks, presently at large, allegedly beat up the complainant due to a mere argument.

He said that the defendants also tore the complainant’s shirt in the process, while also destroying her goods valued at N48,000 at her house.

The prosecutor noted that the offence contravened sections 79, 348, 365 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The presiding officer, Mr Suleiman Mohammed, however, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each, with sureties in like sum following an oral application to that effect.

Mohammed adjourned the case until Dec. 23 for mention.