The police on Tuesday arraigned Senator Ademola Adeleke, before a Magistrate Court in Mpape, Abuja on charges of forgery.

Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in the last governorship candidate in Osun State, was accused in the fresh five counts of forging a letter of attestation and result from Muslim Grammar School, Ede Osun State.

The police alleged that the senator submitted the said forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission as PDP’s candidate in the said governorship election.

He pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him before the magistrate, Muhammed Suberu, who granted him bail in the sum of N2m with one surety.

The magistrate ruled that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Already, the police are prosecuting him on amended seven counts of examination malpractices before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Federal High Court had granted him permission to travel to the United States of America on Tuesday (today).

The magistrate on Tuesday granted permission to the defendant as earlier done by the Federal High Court.