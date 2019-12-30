<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police at the weekend arraigned a 45-year-old scavenger, Kamorudeen Salau, at an Iwo Road Magistrates ‘ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly stealing Christmas decorations erected by the government.

Salau, whose address was not available, was arraigned on a one-count charge of stealing.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sunday Ogunremi, told the court that on December 26, at about 11:30am, Salau allegedly stole some iron rods valued at N20,000 and some Christmas decorations valued at N5,000.

He said that the total value of the stolen items, belonging to the state government, was N25,000.

Ogunremi said the offence was committed at the state secretariat roundabout, Agodi, Ibadan.

He said that the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The accused pleaded guilty.

Chief Magistrate Mr. Taiwo Oladiran ordered that the accused be remanded at the Agodi Correctional Centre till today for reading of fact.