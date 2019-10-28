<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Monday arraigned two sales representatives, Uche Ezeigbo, 24 and Chika Onwuka, 29, in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing adult pampers and mersilene tapes worth N20 million.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not provided, are charged with three counts of conspiracy, breach of peace and theft.

They however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Aondohemba Koti, told the court that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace when they stole adult pampers and mersilene tapes valued at N20 million, property of the complainant, Mrs Chima Okeke.

Koti told the court that that the defendants committed the offence with others at large on June 27, 2016 at No. 44 Moshalashi St., Mushin, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that all attempts made to retrieve the goods or the N20 million from the defendants failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168, 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015(Revised).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stealing from an employer attracts seven years jail term, Section 411 stipulates two years while 168 prescribes six months for offenders.

Chief Magistrate M.O. Tanimola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500, 000 each with two sureties respectively in like sum.

Tanimola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

She added that the sureties must live within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case until Nov. 4 for mention.