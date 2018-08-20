The police in Lagos have dragged a suspected pickpocket, Daniel Okey, before an Apapa Magistrate’s Court for stealing a mobile phone.

The police detectives attached to the Satellite Police Station had arrested Okey for stealing the phone at Mile 2 Bus Stop, along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway, Lagos State.

The prosecutor, Benedict Aigbokhan, brought a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing against the accused.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused person and others now at large “at about 0737hours at Mile 2 bus stop in the Apapa Magisterial District, Lagos, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit stealing and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 411 of Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.”

The police also said Daniel “did steal one Techno phone valued N20, 000, the property of one Toeeb-Isiaka ‘m,’ and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.”

The accused pleaded not guilty to the two count charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Joy Ugbomoiko, granted him bail in the sum of N50, 000.