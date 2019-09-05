<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two persons, Amope Adewale and Dauda Sodiq, on Thursday appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osogbo over alleged assault on Ms Adebisi Folashade.

The Police arraigned, Adewale, 50 and Sodiq, 21 on charges of conspiracy, assault and breach of public peace.

They pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Kayode Adeoye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Aug. 31 at 1.p.m. at Otakiti, Egbatedo, Osogbo.

Adeoye said the defendants beat the Complainant, Folashade, with an electric cable and inflicted severe injuries all over her body.

He said the defendants breached the peace in their area by fighting in public.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Section 249 (D), 355 and 517 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2003.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Najite Okobie, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr O. O Oladoke, remanded the defendants in prison and adjourned the case until Sept. 19 for ruling of the bail application.