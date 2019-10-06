<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 72-year-old traditional ruler in Osun state, the Olokinnini of Okinni, Oba Kadiri Okanola, was arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo for allegedly threatening the life of one of his subjects, Alhaji Morenikeji Sikiru.

Police prosecutor, Lamidi Razaq, told the court on Friday that the king threatened the life of Sikiru in a manner that could cause breach of the peace in the society.

The traditional ruler pleaded not guilty to the offence and his counsel, AbdulFatai AbdulSalam, urged court to grant him on bail because of his status as a traditional ruler.

However, the prosecutor opposed the bail application, saying that the monarch might jump bail if granted.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara granted the traditional ruler bail on self-recognition and sum of N1 million. He adjourned the case to 13th of November, 2019.