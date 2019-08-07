<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police in Lagos on Wednesday arraigned two men in the Badagry area of the state for allegedly fighting over N5,000.

Kehinde Adewale, 28, and Rasaki Balogun, 32, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a three-count charge of assault, breach of peace, and arson, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 22 at about 10 a.m. at Ona-Odo Compound in Imeke, Badagry.

Mr Nkem, as assistant superintendent of police, alleged that the two men conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by fighting over N5,000.

He further alleged that during the fight, Mr Adewale assaulted Mr Balogun by breaking a bottle on his head.

The prosecutor said that in retaliation, Mr Balogun went into Mr Adewale’s room to allegedly destroy and set ablaze properties valued at N150,000.

According to Mr Nkem, the offences contravene Sections 166, 171 and 339 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until August 28 for hearing.