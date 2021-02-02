



The police in Lagos have dragged a 20-year-old unemployed man, Samsudeen Jimoh, before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court,

for allegedly being in possession of three cell phones without being able to explain how he got them.

The police say the phones were suspected to have been stolen.

Mr. Jimoh, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Inspector Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on January 12 at Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

Mr. Ajayi said an Anti-Robbery Squad caught the defendant with two Infinix phones and one Tecno phone.





He said that the defendant was arrested because he could not give any explanation on how he got the cell phones.

Mr. Ajayi said the offences contravened Sections 329 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 329 prescribes six months jail term for unlawful possession, while Section 411 attracts two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, O. Odusanya, admitted the defendant to bail of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Mrs. Odusanya said that the surety should be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until February 19 for mention.